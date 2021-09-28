Joseph R. Hartman, 78, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Joe was born on March 3, 1943 in Redondo Beach, California, a son of the late Charles and Mary Youmans Hartman. He was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Mary Ann Brown, who survives.
Joe was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He entered the service on Dec. 15, 1964 and was honorably discharged on Dec. 14, 1966. He was a proud veteran.
Joe worked for 45 years before retiring in 2005. He worked 15 years at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. and 30 years at Mercer Spring and Wire.
Joe was a loving man who enjoyed the simple things in life; his family, hunting, fishing, trains, bingo and going to the casino. He especially enjoyed loud, fast cars and his classic car, a ’66 Cutlass. He was known by many as “Olds 455.”
Joe is survived by his wife, of Centerville; two children, Bernie Hartman and companion, Diane Lewis, of Centerville and Jill Hartman Crowder, of Grove City; three beautiful granddaughters, Caitlin Hartman, Lindsey Hartman and Feliciti Crowder; his special grand dog “Dolly” and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Spencer Hartman.
No services will be held at this time due to COVID.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
