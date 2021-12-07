Mr. Hugh M. Connell, 95, of Spruce St., Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at his residence.
Hugh was born on May 10, 1926 in Titusville to the late James M. and Ula Thomas Connell. He married Mary Slonsky on Oct. 23, 1948 in Sherman, New York. She preceded him in death on May 30, 1998.
Hugh was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1944. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He worked at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for 37 years, until his retirement in 1987.
Hugh was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
He enjoyed going for car rides, was an avid coin collector and loved spending time with his family.
Hugh is survived by his four children, Thomas H. Connell, of Titusville, James P. Connell and wife, Marie, of Austintown, Ohio, Ruth A. Connell, of Titusville, and Jack E. Connell and wife, Sherra, of Pawley Island, South Carolina; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, J. Michael “Mike” Connell, and a brother, James M. Connell.
Services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 112 E. Main St,, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
