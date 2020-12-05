Larry A. Manross Sr., 88, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Larry was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Titusville, a son of the late Melvin and Claribell Millard Manross. He was married to Myrna Hepler on June 30, 1951, in Titusville. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2018.
Larry had been employed in the maintenance department at the former National City Bank, as well as with Integra Bank. He had also worked at the former Rowe’s Greenhouse.
Larry had attended the Bible Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons, Larry A. Manross Jr. and wife, Norma, of Titusville, and Danny A. Manross and companion, Roberta Jansen, of Chapmanville; four daughters, Bonnie Brown and husband, Roger, of Chapmanville, Cheryl Brown and husband, Larry, of Thornville, Ohio, Jenine Goodwill, and Teresa Conner and husband, Ross, both of Titusville; a daughter-in-law, Gloria Manross, of Titusville; 12 grandchildren, Pepsi Harcourt, of Hermitage, Larry Manross III and wife, Paulynn, of Monkton, Maryland, Shasta Manross, of Centerville, Shelby Cancilla and husband, Joe, of Waterford, Shane Mietus and wife, Wendy, of Grove Port, Ohio, Joshua Mietus, of Meadville, Justin Goodwill, of Titusville, Grace Chopak and husband, Travis, of Grove City, Marie Goodwill, of Titusville, Jessica Conner, of Titusville, Ross Conner II and wife, Ashley, of Centerville, and Cheyenne Gutberlet and husband, Adam, of Titusville; 14 great- grandchildren; a brother, Paul Manross, of Denver, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott David Manross; a grandson, Kevin Fiely; a son-in-law, Harold Goodwill Jr.; two brothers, Thomas and Melvin Manross; and a grandson-in-law, Brian Gisewhite.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private funeral service for the family will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
