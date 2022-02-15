Mr. William G. “Bill” Beers, 100, of Meadville, passed away on his late wife Barbara’s birthday, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Bill was born on Jan. 3, 1922, in Grand Valley to the late Lynford W. and Ethel Wheelock Beers. He married Barbara Kerr on May 20, 1949. She preceded him in death on Aug. 30, 2016.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 1942.
Bill worked for Quaker State for 32 years, retiring in 1984 as production superintendent. During his time at Quaker State, he was the compressor plant operator and pumper foreman of a hydro-fracking crew.
He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, Pleasantville Methodist Church and Centerville United Methodist Church.
Bill was a member of the Elder Statesmen Golf League and enjoyed bowling and playing baseball in his younger years. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Donald Beers and wife, Mary Kay, of Seneca, and Edward Beers and wife, Chrissy, of Cambridge Springs; five grandchildren, Christian Beers and wife, Brenda, of Meadville, William Beers and wife, Jackie, of Cochranton, Tiffany Henrichot and husband, Olivier, of San Francisco, Nick Beers, of Townville, and Alivia Beers, of McKean; four great-grandchildren, Bricen Jones, Ryder Beers, Harper Beers and Eulalia Beers, and a sister, Lela Sullivan, of Hydetown.
Bill was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Guy and Floyd Beers; a sister, Betty Beers, and a great-granddaughter, Kayle Beers.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., with Rev. Sam Marchetta officiating.
Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions can be made to the The Wesbury Foundation, 31 N. Park Avenue, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wesbury for all the loving care they gave Bill and Barbara since 2015.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
