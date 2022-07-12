Mrs. Norma W. Rochford, age 89, a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina since 2021, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Titusville, Pa..
Mrs. Rochford was born on March 3, 1933, to the late Norman and Salome Rochford. She was a lifelong resident of Titusville, where she was a 1950 graduate of Colestock High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Raymond “Rocky” Rochford on March 19, 2015; grandson, Kyle Rochford, and brother, Richard Weaver.
Mrs. Rochford is survived by her children, Terry Rochford and wife, Jean, of Titusville, and Kevin Rochford and wife, Dona, of Greensboro; grandchildren, Ben Rochford, of Ithaca, New York, Greg Rochford, of Titusville, Madison Gaulden and spouse, Blake, of Durham, North Carolina, Kelsey Rochford, of Charlotte, North Carolina, McKenzie Rochford, of Greensboro, and bonus granddaughter, Kristi Genopolos, of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Ford Gaulden and Ellis Gaulden, of Durham; bonus great-grandson, Paul Smith, of Greensboro; sister-in-laws, Pat Weaver, of Titusville, and Letty Dahle, of Charlottesville, Virginia; special nieces and nephews including, Sue Leach, Kayleen Holstein and Mary Smith; special friends, Barb Davidson, Steve and Jayla Phenice, Mary Carol Cartney, and the Fred Sampson family, of Titusville, and Wanda Rigsbee and Arianne Dixon, of Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bruce Shorts VFW, of Titusville, Pa.
George Brothers Funeral Service, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is assisting the family of Mrs. Norma Rochford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.