Benjamin “Ben” Daniel Wanker, 33, of Cambridge Springs, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in his home.
Born Aug. 4, 1988 in Meadville, he was the beloved son of Daniel C. Wanker, of Centerville and Sandra J. (Coulson) Conner, of Conneaut Lake. He was a 2007 graduate of Maplewood and went to Vo-Tech for Mechanics.
On Sept. 26, 2020, Ben married the love of his life, the former Stephanie L. Wilhelm, and the couple was blessed with their first child, William B. Wanker, three weeks prior to his death.
Throughout his professional career, Ben worked as a Parts Manager for Land Pro in Edinboro.
With a love of the outdoors and holding down the couch, Ben enjoyed his bowling league in Titusville, golfing with his best friends every weekend and on their “PGbro-tour,” and shooting with his dad at the Titusville Sportsman Club.
In addition to his parents, wife and son, the memory of Ben will be forever held dear in the hearts of his sister, Crystal A. Taylor and her husband, Shane, of Townville; his paternal grandmother, Pat Catalono, of Townville; his maternal grandparents, Fred and Jean Coulson, of Townville; and his parents-in-law, Wilfred and Marlena Wilhelm, of Centerville.
Ben was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Phil Catalono.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360, on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m.
As a gift and blessing to the family, memorial contributions can be made in Ben’s honor to his wife, Stephanie Wanker, c/o Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home, 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335 so they can start a fund for his beloved son, William.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ben’s Book of Memories at WarrenFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.