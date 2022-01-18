Dennis Ellis Wescoat, 69, of Philipsburg, Pa., formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Denny was born on Sept. 30 1952 at Titusville Area Hospital, Titusville.
He is survived by two sisters, Becky (Rod) Wilson, Titusville, and Jenny (Glenn) Keith, Ashland, Ohio; one nephew and three nieces; one uncle; several cousins, and many caring friends.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents Marion “Red” and Jean Ellis Wescoat; maternal grandparents, Roy and Kathryn Ellis and paternal grandparents, Tim and Daisy Wescoat, and several aunts and uncles.
At the family’s request, no visitation will take place.
Inurnment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery, Pleasantville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Beezer Heath Funeral Home, Philipsburg, Pa.
