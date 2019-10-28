Una M. Custer, 73, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Una was born on Jan. 13, 1946, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Gladys Shouck Ringler. She was married to R. David Custer on April 23, 1969, in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
Una was a graduate of the Meyersdale High School. She was currently co-owner of the Straw Hat Ice Cream Shack.
Una lived for her family, spending time with her son and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning and doing crafts.
She is survived by her husband R. David Custer, of Centerville; a son, Jeremiah Custer and wife, Amanda Turner Custer, of Centerville; two grandchildren, Josiah Custer and wife, Nicole, of San Diego, California, and Gabriel Custer at home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.
No public visitation was observed. A private service for the family was held at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
