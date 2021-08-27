Charles M. “Chuck” Johnson Jr., 57, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 25, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Chuck was born on July 7, 1964 in Titusville, a son of Charles M. Johnson Sr. and the late Janet Thornton Johnson. He was married to Tammy Gregg on Sept. 19, 1987 in Titusville.
Chuck was a graduate of the Titusville High School, Class of 1982. He had been employed with Riverside Market (Penn Traffic) for 23 years and was employed by Walmart for the past 14 years.
Chuck was a member of the Elder Statesmen Golf League at Green Acres Golf Course. In addition to golf, Chuck enjoyed hunting, playing baseball and softball and traveling with his wife to Jamaica and Mexico for relaxing vacations. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Tammy, of Titusville; his father, of Titusville; two sisters, Karen Collins, of Titusville and Louann Johnson, of Apopka, Florida; the following aunts and uncles, John “Pudge” Johnson and wife, Ethel “Hot Dog,” Marlene Smith, and Gary Thornton and wife, Jeanette, all of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the Elder Statesmen Golf League, to any chapter of the American Cancer Society, or to the American Heart Association.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
