On Jan. 6, 2022, Devon R. Cassiday left this physical world and peacefully entered the eternal realm of his loving Savior.
Devon was born on Nov. 15, 1926 in Wabash, Indiana.
Devon served in the United States Navy from January 1945 until his discharge in August 1946. Devon was a WWII veteran, having served in the Pacific Theater as an Electricians Mate 3rd Class, aboard the USS ARD 27, a floating dry dock stationed off Okinawa.
After the end of hostilities, he spent free time ashore exploring various caves on the island, unaware that some enemy combatants may have refused to surrender. He liked to tell that upon returning to the states, his ship lost power and passed beneath the Golden Gate Bridge sideways.
After the war, Devon went to Michigan to attend Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Wallace. They were married in August 1952.
Devon went on to complete a bachelor of arts degree in secondary education, and later an MA, teaching high school biology for 32 years in Oscoda, Michigan.
Devon built three family houses from the ground up, as well as many ambitious home renovations for himself and all of his children. He was a skilled woodworker and craftsman.
Devon and Dorothy had four children and all are surviving; Alan (Laura) Cassiday, of Holland, Michigan, Linda (Mike) Leisher, of Titusville, Gary (Kileen) Cassiday, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Lois (Bill) Basinger, of Martinsville, Indiana. He is survived by two brothers, Dean (Phyllis) Cassiday, of Liberty Center, Indiana and Leo (Mila) Cassiday, of Wabash, Indiana. Additionally Devon enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by “His Gal” Dorothy in May 2019. In addition, a brother Arlie and sister, Jesse preceded him in death. Devon’s earthly remains will be laid to rest beside Dorothy at Calvary Baptist Church in Mikado, Michigan on May 14, 2022.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, Titusville, Pa. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.