Faye J. Weaver, 83, of Irvine, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her home.
She was born in Rockland Twp., Pa. on Feb. 24, 1939, a daughter to the late Leslie and Virginia (Campbell) Findlay. Faye worked at Blair Corp for some time and enjoyed reading, sewing and crafting. She also loved to do pottery ceramics and coloring in her coloring books.
She is survived by her children; Rhonda (Andrew) Brunecz, of Irvine, Pa., Robbin (Danette) Weaver, of Pittsfield, Pa., Tammi (Tom) Holden, of Barnes, Pa., and Susanne Rugar and her fiance, Scott Powers, of Pittsfield, Pa.; her grandchildren, Brandon and Taylor Brunecz, Nathaniel and Nicholas Weaver, Mikayla and Kyle Holden and MacKenzie and Wyatt Rugar; her great-grandson, Jaxton Brunecz; her siblings, Patricia (Arthur) Tubbs, of Townville, Pa., Mary Hasbrouck, of Cherokee, Iowa, Rita Erickson, of Erie, Pa., Sandra Harger, of Erie, Pa. and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Weaver, her siblings, Don Findlay, Joanne Pringle, Nadine Rivers, Harley Findlay, Arlene Fry and Yvonne O’Neil.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 17 from 2-5 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 314 N. Main St., Youngsville, Pa. 16371. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Youngsville Cemetery, with Rev. Rick Hamrick officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Warren General Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, Pa. 16365.
Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
