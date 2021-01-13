Mrs. Andrew L. (Ruth Henry) Grandin, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2021.
Mrs. Grandin was a native of Pittsburgh, moving to Titusville in 1961 to marry and raise her family. She has lived in Augusta, Georgia since 1994. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew L. Grandin in 1992.
Survivors include her son, Elliot C. Grandin, of Evans, Georgia, his wife, Nina, and granddaughters, Megan, Hannah, Abby and Ellie; her daughter, Andrea G. Barnett, of Monkton, Maryland, and granddaughter, Sara Barnett; her daughter, J. Suzanne Durkee, of Massillon, Ohio, her husband, Mark, and grandsons, Kyle and Ryan; and her sister, Mrs. Paul C. Borland (Jean), of Pittsburgh. She had two granddogs, Phoebe and Joey, who she just adored.
Ruth will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her dry-wit sense of humor will be especially missed by all who knew her. She had been a Certified Nurse Anesthetist for 50 years, having worked her last 10 years at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. She was an avid reader, a life master bridge player and an excellent cook and baker. Ruth loved her family dearly and cherished traveling with and sharing experiences with her children and grandchildren.
Many thanks to all her wonderful caregivers at Camellia Walk Assisted Living in Evans, Georgia.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with the family only.
Memorials can be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga. 30904.
Arrangements are being handled by Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, Ga. 30907. Please sign the guestbook at thomaspoteet.com.
