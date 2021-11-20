Mabel L. Miller, 76, of Bedford, died on Nov. 18, 2021 at Nancy’s Personal Care Home.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1945 in Dubois, a daughter of the late Harris and Velma (Starr) Haag. On June 15, 1963 in Chestnut Grove, Pa., she married Rev. Gerald H. Miller who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2017.
She is survived by the following family; a son, Jerry R. Miller and wife, Tonya, of Bedford; a daughter, Marcie A. Hillegass and husband, Brad, of Schellsburg; a son, Steve W. Miller and wife, Rhonda, of Bedford; a daughter, Wendy M. Miller, of Titusville; 12 grandchildren, Eli and Leah Miller, Austin, Colby, Tiffany Hillegass, Brian, Cheyenne, Dakota, Derek and Sierra Miller, Ian Evans, and Gavin Cochran, and a great-granddaughter on the way. She was preceded in death by four brothers; Lawrence, Ken, Arthur and Bill.
Mabel was a dedicated Pastor’s wife for three charges within the United Methodist Church from 1976 until 2007. Those charges included New Millport, Fishertown and Diamond United Methodist Churches. She was very involved with every congregation they served.
She also was a school bus driver, taught with Head Start, and enjoyed selling crafts at shows and bowling. She was affiliated with the Crossroads Bible Church.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home in Bedford, with Pastor Mark Dillow officiating. Burial will take place at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Grampian.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
