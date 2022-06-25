Ronald R. Copeland, 92, of Titusville, passed away Thursday evening June 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Ron was born on Oct. 24, 1929 at Hickory, Pa., a son of the late Emerson and Edith Kagle Copeland. He was married to Norma Proper on Feb. 18, 1950 in Diamond. She preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 2022.
Ron was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1947.
Ron was owner of RC Industrial Sales in Diamond. He had also been previously employed at Greenleaf Corp. in Saegertown, the former Struthers Wells Corp., and at Skyline Plastics in Titusville. He and his wife had also owned the former Diamond Store.
Ron was a member of the Diamond United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing in Canada, golfing and gardening.
He is survived by his children, Jim Copeland and wife, Judy, of Guys Mills, Doug Copeland and wife, Eileen, of Guys Mills, Sandra Lawrence and husband, Rolland, of Franklin, and Christine McCrory and husband, Keith, of Kirtland, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and step-great- grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Copeland and wife, Loretta, of Centerville; four sisters, Glenna Bartlett, of Erie, Donna Conn, of Townville, Peggy Fuller and husband, John, of North Jackson, Ohio, and Nancy Minch, of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jonathan Brian Copeland and Kelly Renee Copeland, and two sisters, Shirley Ann Wolfe and Betty Wygant.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Mark Rusnak officiating.
Interment will be in Diamond Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to the Diamond United Methodist Church, 1206 Meadville Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com
