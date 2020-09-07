Nancy Louise Welsh, 78, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on March 20, 1942, in Titusville, the daughter of William and Dorothy Burns.
Nancy worked for many years at Perkins as a waitress/hostess. During her years in Pittsburgh, she worked as a full-time nanny. Later in life, she would return to Titusville and work with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
She loved spending time with her friends and family, and although she had moved to live with her daughter due to health reasons, she had most recently moved back to Titusville to spend time with those dear friends and her two brothers.
Nancy is survived by two brothers, Edward Burns, of Centerville, and Donald Burns, of Titusville; a sister, Barbara Seely, of Meadview, Arizona; a daughter, Kimberly Susso, of Knoxville, and a son, Timothy Welsh, of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, William Welsh.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Rev. Glen Van Cise, of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Association, or any of the wonderful Hospice centers that were so kind and compassionate through the last months of her life.
