Robert (Bob) C. Gracey, 96, of Pleasantville, passed away at home on Christmas day 2020.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1924 in Braddock. He was the son of the late William and Alma (Kreiling) Gracey, of Pittsburgh. He celebrated 50 years of marriage with Helen (Wrona) Gracey, who passed away on March 13, 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Zimmerman Gracey, of Pleasantville, four children; Norma Brumm, Keith Gracey (Teresa), Elnora Ziegler (James), and Robert Gracey (Andrea); two stepchildren, Bruce Zimmerman (Marianne) and Faye Montgomery; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor J. Gracey, of Allison Park.
He is preceded in death by his brother, William R. Gracey, of Pittsburgh, and sister, Ruth J. Suttner, of Irvine California.
Bob graduated from Wilkensburg High School in 1942. That same year he proudly joined the Army Air Corps and served as a Staff Sergeant in the 445th unit 703rd squad.
He was a Journeyman Patternmaker for 20 years at Blawnox Steel in Lawrenceville. In 1971 he moved to Lancaster and worked at Fuller Company, Manheim. In 1988 he moved to Pleasantville to work for Frontier Foundries in Titusville until his retirement in 1992.
Bob was a member and an Elder of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church. He was Past Master of the Zaratha Lodge No. 448, F&AM. He was also a member of the John E. Mair Lodge No. 729 in Mars, the Valley of Pittsburgh, Scottish Rite; and the Syria Temple Shriners. He was a former member of the VFW Post 464.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church or the Pleasantville Fire Department.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
