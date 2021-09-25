Lisa Marie Wright, 47, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness
Lisa was born on June 14, 1974 in Titusville to Nancy Kline and the late Timothy Anderson. She married Michael W. Wright on June 27, 2008 in Pleasantville.
She was a graduate of Oil City High School, Class of 1994.
Lisa worked at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for 20 years as a CNA.
She loved spending time with her family and her pets. She was always a cheerful person to be around and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Mike, of Titusville; six children, Riley, Colten, Aiden, Joqwan, Masen and Eden Wright, all of Titusville; her mother, Nancy Irwin and husband, Ken, of Rousville; a sister, Tina Kline, of Plumer; two brothers, Scott Irwin, of Plumer, and Dan Irwin, of Rouseville; her mother-in-law, Wanda Rathburn and husband, Tim, of Titusville; her father-in-law, John Wright and wife, Kellie, of Grand Valley; three brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law; three uncles; numerous nieces and nephews and her step-mother, Rhonda Anderson.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, and her maternal grandmother, Martha E. Kline.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted.
Inurnment will at the Wright Family Cemetery in Grand Valley.
Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of the family to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 or at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
