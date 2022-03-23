Mr. Archie R. “the Archer” Kalkbrenner, 91, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Archie was born in Titusville on April 27, 1930, to the late Joseph G. and Jennie Sherman Kalkbrenner. He married Nancy J. Robbins on Sept. 2, 1950 in Tryonville. She preceded him in death on Oct. 16, 2014.
He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1948.
Archie worked at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. for over 30 years and retired from the Grinding Department.
Archie built, owned and operated Green Acres Golf Course for 50 years, and owned Kalkbrenner’s Archery Shop, which was the first and most popular archery shop in the area.
He was a member of the Centerville Baptist Church, the Tuesday Night Men’s League, Friday Night Couples League, Elder Statesman’s Golf League, Centerville Lions Club, The Elk Federation, and a founding member of the Col. Drake Archery Club.
Archie was an avid baseball, basketball, and slow pitch softball player in his younger years. He enjoyed hunting, watching football, playing cards, going to the dirt track races and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Danny L. Kalkbrenner, of Pleasantville and J.L. “Booie” Kalkbrenner, of Centerville; a daughter, Dianna “Sister” Walton, of Centerville; five grandchildren, Roy Walton and wife, Nicole, Ben Walton, and Amelia Walton, Aaron Kalkbrenner and wife, Andi Lynn, and Jeff Kalkbrenner and wife, Cindy; five great- grandchildren, Alexander “AJ” Walton, Theodore Kalkbrenner, Elizabeth Kalkbrenner, Archie Stewart, and Lachlan Stewart; four sisters, Alice Palmer, Francis “Kay” Stevens, Dorothy Cleland, and Donna Peeples; a special sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dalessio, retired Major U.S. Army of Centerville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Archie was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, D. Lynn Kalkbrenner; his three brothers, Emery, Joe, and Donald Kalkbrenner; one sister, Grace Humes, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Rod and Meta Frambraugh, and Gene and Betty Robbins.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centerville Baptist Church, at which time a funeral service will be conducted, with Pastor Gary Kinnear officiating.
Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Centerville Vol. Fire Dept., 9567 Centerville Road, Centerville, Pa 16404.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
