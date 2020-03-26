Patricia A. Hynes, 88, a resident of Southwoods in Titusville and formerly of Oil City, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born Oct. 8, 1931 in Oil City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Flo Persing Stuck.
Pat was a 1949 graduate of Oil City High School.
On Dec. 20, 1952 she was married in St. Joseph Church by the late Rev. Otto Pisoni to Patrick J. “Lefty” Hynes.He survives.
Mrs. Hynes had worked many years as the secretary at St. Joseph Church in Oil City.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church and had been a member of the Oil City VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Pat enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and trying new recipes and spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved attending her grandchildren’s dance recitals for the past eight years.
She and her husband served as camp counselors for many years at Summer Camp sponsored by Community Services.
In addition to her husband Lefty, she is survived by six children; Patrick Hynes and his wife, Jackie Gill, of Cold Spring, New York; Kathleen Hynes, of Pleasantville; Jeanne (Teenie) Walters and her husband, Mike, of Franklin; Mary Peterson and her husband, Randy, of Titusville; Nancy Slater and her husband, Bill, of Titusville and Bob Hynes and Jen Azenberger, of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; Lindsey Peterson, of Starskville, Mississippi; Chris and Narae Peterson, of Seoul, Korea; John and Jacqueline Slater, of Titusville; Sara and Joshua Meeder, of Pleasantville; Aaron and Becca Walters, of College Station, Texas; Nicole Hynes and Joden Garver, of Oil City and Emily Hynes and significant other, “Pete” Birchard, Oil City; 10 great-grandchildren; Livia and Elijah Garver; Natalie, Gracie and Aubrie Birchard; Emma Barnhart; Joel and Morgan Slater; Leo Peterson and Jules Hynes Peterson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Russell.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
A private committal service will be held on Friday in Calvary Cemetery.
Public funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Eternal World Television Network, INC (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, Al. 35210 or (800)-447-EWTN.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.