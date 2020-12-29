Karl R. Behringer Sr., 83, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 27, 2020, at his home.
Karl was born on Dec. 4, 1937 in Titusville, a son of the late John and Dorothy Mae Childs Behringer. He was married to Sally Ann Snyder on Dec. 25, 1962 in Dunkirk, New York.
Karl was a graduate of the Pleasantville High School, Class of 1956. He had worked at GTE Sylvania for 35 years, from where he retired. He had also worked at Dunn Stationary, Hasbrouck Sand and Gravel, Matteson Forest Products and Baker Main Auto Parts.
Karl was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 8, 1968 with the rank of sergeant.
Karl was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church. He was involved with the churches puppet ministry the “Gloryland Gang.” He enjoyed antique cars, working on cars and tractors and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed his special trip to Maui as a gift from his daughter and son-in-law.
Karl was also a member of the Titusville intercessory prayer group that met weekly to pray for the needs of our community and country.
Karl is survived by his wife, of Pleasantville; two sons, Karl R. Behringer Jr. and wife, Wendilyn, and Jamey Lee Behringer and wife, Remielyn, all of Pleasantville; two daughters, Holly Christine Bowser, of Buffalo, New York, and Betsy Ann Wilkerson and husband, William, of Georgetown, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, Nihl McGuire, and a half-sister, Edna Mae Gustafson.
No public visitation will be observed. Services will be private.
The family asks that memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Kenya Orphanage Fund, 216 N. Perry St. Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.