Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members.
Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
She attended Enterprise and Titusville schools. Afterwards, she worked for the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville, the former Sunset Manor, Titusville Area School District and Mercyhurst College.
Darlene was a former member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, American Legion and Titusville Moose.
Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother, na-na, and great-grandmother who enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, listening to music, playing pool, dancing, going out to dinner and sitting on the porch.
Darlene is survived by her children, Darlene I. Bryan and husband, Harlan, of Titusville, Terry A. Grove and wife, Danielle, of Mercer; grandchildren, Sasha Woodcock Harrison and husband, Matthew, Paige Boyd, Zachary Bryan and wife, McKayla, Clayton, Noah, and Benjamin Grove; three great-grandchildren, Vivi, Merle, and Brayden and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Walt, Charles, Ronald “Gene,” John, Lloyd, Merle and Richard Jackson and a sister, Janet Knox.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Centerville Baptist Church.
Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville Associated Charities, 409 E. Central Ave., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.