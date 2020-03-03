George L. Barber, of Strongsville, passed away on Monday Feb. 24, 2020, son of Jacob P. Barber and Mary (nee Matkovich), beloved husband of Joyce (deceased), brother of John (deceased), Robert (deceased) and sister Barbara Matthews (Robert, deceased) of Titusville, Pa.
He is survived by his daughter Denise Walters (Ed); son, Gerald Barber (Mary Jane); grandchildren, Michelle (Juergen), Lucinda, Marisa, Mathew (Emily) and Scott (fiance Michelle DeLeon); and great-grandchildren, Nathan, Liam, Connor and Leni.
He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
George was born on Oct. 12, 1928 and graduated from Colestock High School in 1947. While attending school, he played football and played on the District Championship Basketball Team. Later, he graduated from Baldwin Wallace College, Berea, Ohio.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 29, 1947 and retired as a Major in 1970. He was employed by NASA Glenn Research Center, Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked as a finance officer for 22 years.
George enjoyed and was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter.
He was a member of the Disabled Veterans of America, Military Officers Association of America and National Active and Retired Federal Employees.
George and his beloved wife, Joyce, will be inurned at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
The family of George entrusted The Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1642 Pearl Rd., Brunswick, to handle the arrangements.
Online condolences can be left at carlsonfuneralhomes.com.
