Gerry Stockton Jr., 92, of Jefferson, OH, formerly of Spartansburg, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Austinburg Nursing Rehabilitation, Austinburg, OH.
He was born June 26, 1930, in Spartansburg, PA, to the late Gerry and Daisy (Whitman) Stockton.
Gerry was raised and educated in Spartansburg where he graduated from Sparta School in 1948. He enjoyed a career which spanned 36 years with Associated Spring – Barnes Group Inc. until his retirement in 1991.
He enjoyed hunting, trapping, raising beef cattle, flea markets, knife and gun collecting, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Spartansburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Rogers) Stockton, whom he married October 7, 1950 in Spartansburg, PA and his two brothers, John and Clifford Stockton.
Gerry is survived by a daughter, Gayle (John) Jaloszynski of Traverse City, MI, a son, Timothy (Jeanne) Stockton of Spartansburg, PA, a brother-in-law, Melvin Rogers also of Spartansburg, PA and two grandsons, Darren and Eric Stockton.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Calasanctius Church, 32 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH 44047. Father John Ettinger will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 233, Spartansburg, PA 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit wwwbrackenfh.com.
