Jean M. Johnson, 101, of Titusville, passed away in Wednesday, April 28, 2021at Southwoods Assisted Living Community.
Jean was born on July 4, 1919 in Titusville, a daughter of the late John and Harriet Kaiser Marron. She was married to Donald Johnson on May 23, 1942 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2000.
Jean was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1937 and a graduate of the Meadville Business School, Class of 1938. Prior to her marriage, she had been employed at the Meadville office of the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare.
Jean was a member of St. Titus Church and a former member of St. Walburga Church. She was also a member of the Titusville Women’s Club, the Titusville Area Hospital Auxiliary, the Titusville Garden Club and the Diamond-Chapmanville Homemakers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafts, knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Susan Moungey, of Versailles, Kentucky; a son, Craig (Connie) Johnson, of Blaine, Minnesota; a daughter-in-law, Virgie (Basil) McKinney, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; two nephews, Robert (Amy) Felton, of Titusville, and Ronald (Deborah) Johnson, of Akron, Ohio; a niece, Chaille (Norm) Conklin, of Nevada, Missouri; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Johnson; a grandson, Danny Johnson; a son-in-law, Tom Moungey, and a sister, Marie Felton.
No public visitation will be observed. Friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, or to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
