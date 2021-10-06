Dorothy E. Saunders, 93, of Hydetown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Dorothy was born on July 4, 1928 in Hydetown, a daughter of the late Franklin and Reba Elliott Young. She was married to Russell Saunders on Feb. 5, 1955 in Centerville. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1980.
Dorothy had worked for The Titusville Herald as a typesetter and as a machine operator for GTE Sylvania for many years until her retirement. She also was a professional wallpaper hanger in all surrounding Tricity areas. She was owner of the Hydetown Beverage for many years.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW and member of the Hydetown United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her greatest joy was being with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by two children, Penny Meleen, of Hydetown and Stanley Saunders, of San Francisco (deceased); a grandson, Christopher Meleen, of Tampa, Florida, and a sister-in-law, Sherry Young, of Titusvile, and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six siblings, four brothers, Frank, Howard, Elbert and Richard Young and two sisters, Donna Haynes and Shirley McCandrew.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydetown United Methodist Church, 11683 McKinney St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
