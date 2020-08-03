Mr. Paul W. Hogue, 82, of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:22 a.m. at his residence.
Paul was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Knox, to the late Lawrence and Viola Strotman Hogue. He married Janet Kinch on Sept. 2, 1977.
He attended Ashland High School in Knox.
Paul worked at Oil Creek Plastics as a machine operator until his retirement.
He enjoyed competition archery, bowling and hunting in his early years. He also enjoyed doing puzzles and being with his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Pleasantville; six children, Pam Donovan and husband, Art, of Centerville, Debbie Confer, of Aberdeen, North Carolina, Wanda Marvin and husband, Mike, of Lakewood, Florida, Jim Barker and wife, Patty, of Dempseytown, Arron Hogue and wife, Ramona, of Leesburg, Vitginia and Jeff Barker, of Pleasantville; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Hogue and wife, Jackie, of Ford City; two sisters, Shirley Showman, of Greensboro, North Carolina and Joyce Crum, of Williamsburg, Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by five brothers; Lawrence, John, Kenneth, Raymond and Dale Hogue and four sisters, Catherine and Opal Hogue, Helen Mitchell and Betty Rhoades.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., on Friday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasantville Vol. Fire Dept., 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfunealhomeinc.com.
