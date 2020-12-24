Mr. Richard E. “Dick” Clingerman, 83, of Titusville passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Corry Manor. He had been a resident there for the past several months.
Richard was born on Jan. 17, 1937 in Clearville, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, to the late Carl and Pearl (Smith) Clingerman.
He married Flora B. Gordon on July 9, 1960 in Cumberland, Maryland. Mrs. Clingerman preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2013.
He was a delivery driver for Emory Worldwide until his retirement. He then went to work locally for Buyers Fair and Griffin and Bossard Auto.
Dick was a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post #5958 VFW and Titusville B.P.O Elks #264.
He enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball when they were young, hunting and traveling to various casinos to gamble.
Dick is survived by two sons, Rick Clingerman and wife, Kathy, and Bill Clingerman, both of Titusville; grandchildren, Daniel and Allison Clingerman, of Titusville; a brother, Fred Clingerman, of Everett, and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Harclerode, of Cleona.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Clingerman.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
