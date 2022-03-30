James Robert Bromley, 71, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1951 in Titusville, a son of Norman Bromley and Gladys Metcalf Bromley. He married Christine L. White on March 22, 1969 in Titusville.
James enjoyed visiting his children and grandchildren, fishing, and going to the Casino with his wife, hunting, politics and NASCAR.
He attended Townville High School and served in the United States Army during Vietnam.
He was employed with Cytemp, Joy, Grand Valley Manufacturing and Starlight Diversified.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Christine; his parents, Norman and Gladys; two brothers, Rick and Lawrence, and three sisters, Betty, Myrtle and Nancy.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Trisha White and her husband, Kyle, of Titusville; a son, Justin Bromley and his wife, Lisa, of Titusville; two brothers, Roger Bromley, of Jamestown, New York and Bill Bromley, of Cherrytree; a sister, Barbara Antill, of Eads, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Amber Vecero and her husband, Michael, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Rebecca Bromley, of Titusville; two great-granddaughters, Tony and Nico Vecero of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James and Christine will be laid to rest together at Tryonville Cemetery.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James’ Book of Memories online at WarrenFH.com.
