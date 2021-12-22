Kimberly J. Wise, 52, of Centerville, passed away on Monday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Meadville Medical Center following an extended illness.
Kim was born on Feb. 5, 1969 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Raymond W. Henderson Jr. and Patricia Ann See Henderson. She was married to Tim Wise on Nov. 22, 2013 in Pleasantville.
Kim was a graduate of the Titusville Area High School. She had been employed at Snap-Tite in Union City for 20 years.
Kim had attended the Gilson Ridge Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her husband, daughters and granddaughter. She also enjoyed her time on Facebook and texting and talking on her phone.
Kim is survived by her husband, Tim; a daughter, Amanda Beach and husband, Andy, of Centerville; a granddaughter, Rayna Rose Beach; two stepchildren, Bailey and Hadley Wise, of Oil City; three sisters, Brenda Irwin and husband, Shannon, of Centerville, Stacie Hinkle and fiancée, Jackson Millard, of Titusville, and Melanie Morian and husband, Ken, of Conneaut Lake; a brother, Raymond W. Henderson III and wife, Tracy, of Titusville, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, who knew her by “Keke”.
No public calling hours will be observed. Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 with Pastor Glen Van Cise, pastor of the Chapmanville Community Church, officiating.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.