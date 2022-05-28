Benjamin M. Reynolds, 83, went to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Medical Center on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Ben was born on April 17, 1939, in Titusville to the late Merle and Mary Ellen Hall Reynolds. He married the love of his life, Ann E. Zerres, on Dec. 1, 1956, at Bradleytown United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2009.
Ben owned and operated several service stations until the early 1980s, after which he worked at Quaker State. He then worked for the Titusville Area School District, before retiring in 2004 after making lifelong friends. He was a longtime member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed being part of the Methodist Men Program, before moving to Grand Valley where he joined the congregation at Enterprise United Methodist Church.
In his younger years, Ben enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing trips to Canada, snowmobiling, gardening, making cider, syrup, and hobby farming with his good friend, Guy Beers. Ben enjoyed reading his devotional, attending Bible study, going to physical therapy to exercise and spend time with some of his favorite people at NovaCare, mowing his lawn, cooking, watching Pirates baseball, and visiting with family and friends. He led by example in his living and his faith.
He is survived by his daughters, Beth Dunning and husband, Mark, of Enterprise and Becki Ernecoff and husband, Richard, of Centerville; four grandchildren, Alex Dunning and wife, Katie, of Utica, Caius Dunning and wife, Robin Archer, of Edinboro, Natalie Ernecoff, of Pittsburgh, and Ryan Ernecoff, of Centerville; six great-grandchildren, Alicyn, Katelyn, and Carter Eastman, Emma and Hannah McDonald, and Brianna Dunning; a brother, Harold Reynolds and wife, Margaret, of Hydetown; two sisters, Merleen Steele, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and Mary Ellen Armstrong, of Titusville; good friends, Brad and Tracy Pearson, of Pleasantville, and Randy and Gayle Beers, of Grand Valley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roger.
Ben was a man who taught a family how to be a family. He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dan Mealy officiating.
Interment will be at Cheney Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Enterprise United Methodist Church, 266 Enterprise Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.