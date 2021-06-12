Doris Post Shreve, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1930 in Centerville, a daughter of Elwin and Roxie Ross Post. She married Ernest B. Shreve on April 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 2014.
She was a graduate of Townville High School and was a member of Mount Pleasant Chapel, where she was a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. She was a member of the Grange and was secretary for Maybeth Missions Society.
Doris enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, sewing, making several wedding dresses and quilts, playing the piano and was a pianist at Centerville Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Chapel. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and serving others.
She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Luce and her husband, David, of Spartansburg, and Cheryl Spencer and her husband, Mark, of Zelienople; two sons, Stanley Shreve and his wife, Debra, of Union City, and Marshall Shreve and his wife, Karen, of Union City; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great- grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lou Rutledge and her husband, Heath, of Corning, New York and three sisters-in-law, Harriet Hamel, of Union City, Sadie Jones, of Greenville, North Carolina, and Alice Shreve, of Englewood, Florida.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Shirley Post and a brother, Alden Post.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Sunday, June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Chapel, Mt. Pleasant Road, Union City, with Pastor Dave Nolan officiating.
Burial will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Union City.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Mount Pleasant Chapel Building Fund, c/o Dave Nolan, 40061 Canadohta Lake Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
