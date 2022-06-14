Linda J. Parker, formerly of Troy Center, passed away June 12, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Linda was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Oil City to the late Harry J. Rosenberg and Hazel E. (Winger) Rosenberg. She was married to the late Ron Parker Sr. for 25 years. She has spent the last 33 years with her close friend, Kevin Peterson, of Titusville.
Linda worked for many years at Quality Markets in Titusville and worked in both PENNCREST and Titusville school districts. She enjoyed time with her family and friends, taking casino trips, and could not pass up a yard sale.
Linda is survived by her two children, Ronnie O. Parker Jr. and wife, Lorna, of Saegertown, and Charmen Wheeling and husband, Clifford, of Centerville. Linda had six grandchildren; Cassandra Consla and husband, Donny, of Meadville, Owen Parker and wife, Ashley, of Saegertown, Ondraya Parker, of Saegertown, Alisha Wright and husband, Justin Ebbert, of Townville, Miranda Walters and husband, Jacob, of Centerville, and Parker Wheeling, of Centerville. She also had two step grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Wheeling, of Titusville; six great-grandchildren, and a brother James Rosenberg and wife, Wendy, of Erie.
Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Youngblood, of Florida.
No public calling hours will be observed. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery in Townville. Donations in honor of Linda may be made to Hospice of Crawford County.
