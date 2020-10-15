Mrs. Marie E. Neville, 86, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:50 p.m. at the Marquette Hospice House after an extended illness.
Marie was born on March 5, 1934 in Ashland, PA to the late John and Lottie Slotterbach. She married Joseph S. Neville on February 23, 1957 in Harrisburg.
She was a graduate of Lewisburg High School, class of 1952.
Marie was a member of St. Titus Church.
She was an associate member of the VFW and Moose Family Center. She enjoyed traveling, watching football, and being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Joe of Titusville; a son Joseph Neville and wife Susan of Mechanicsburg; a daughter Sandra McCracken and husband David of Gillett, PA; three grandchildren, Brian, Sarah and Ally Neville; one twin brother Marshall Slotterbach of Quakertown, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie S. Neville; and seven brothers and sisters.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 2115 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16508.
If you wish to leave a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.