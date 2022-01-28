Ms. Margaret E. Lamenskie, 99, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.
Margaret was born on May 8, 1922, in Titusville to the late Jacob A. and Olive Strawbridge Lamenskie.
She attended Titusville Schools, and was a graduate of Colestock High, Class of 1940.
Margaret worked for over 20 years as a bookkeeper for National Fuel Gas in both Titusville and Oil City offices.
She was a lifelong member of St. Titus Church, where she served as a lector and usher. Margaret was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society since its beginning and participated in making Rosaries.
Margaret enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds, playing cards with her friends, knitting and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by nine nieces and nephews, James Fiely, Robert Fiely and wife, Patti, Margaret Fiely, William Fiely and wife, Linda, Mary Ann Dayton and husband, Mike, Steve Butcher and wife, Kathy, Sam Butcher and wife, Gloria, Richard Butcher and Dan Butcher; 22 great-nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews, and God children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Fiely and Addie Butcher; four brothers, James, John, Robert and Joseph Lamenskie, an infant brother, and a nephew, Joseph A. Lamenskie.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Friday (today) from 4 to 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Saturday at St. Titus Church at 11 a.m., with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Titus Church. 513 W. Main St.. Titusville, Pa. 16354 or Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
