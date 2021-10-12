William Steven Brooks, 81, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Titusville Area Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born on Sept. 4, 1940, in Erie, he was the son of the late Gerald and Caroline Baker Brooks, of Union City. He wed Carol R. Wells in Union City on Sept. 9, 1961.
After 35 years, he retired as foreman from Universal Stainless and Alloy in Titusville. He was a member of Shamburg Church of God in Pleasantville. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, whose kind smile, strength and caring heart will be greatly missed by his wife of 60 years, Carol; his children, Lori Crawford (Curt), of Pleasantville, Bud Brooks (Joan), of Titusville, Larry Brooks, of Titusville and Bob Brooks, of Pleasantville; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Rev. G. David Brooks (Betty), of Erie, and sister, Willabelle DeSantis, of Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Shamburg Church of God, 15995 Rouseville Road, Pleasantville, with Pastor Fred Fry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Shamburg Church of God.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
