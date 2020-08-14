Thomas A. Collins Sr, 71, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his residence.
Thomas was born on Feb. 19, 1949, in Carnegie to the late Francis X. and Ruth Landstorfer Collins.
He was a graduate of Point Park College in Pittsburgh, with a degree in psychology.
Thomas was self-employed for many years in the Titusville area as a log truck driver and most recently a driver for Kenan Advantage Group.
He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368, American Legion.
Thomas enjoyed vacationing with his family in Manitoulin Island, Canada and Nags Head, North Carolina. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with his three granddaughters, the loves of his life.
He is survived by two children, Thomas A. Collins, Jr., of Pittsburgh, and Carolyn Rogers and husband, Henri, of Volant; three granddaughters, Madelyn, Georgia and Lilyana Rogers, of Volant; his former wife, Mary Doutt, of Titusville, and a brother, Mark Collins, of Pittsburgh.
A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
