Lydia Ann Yoder Hostetler, 61, of Townville, passed away on May 3, 2021. She was born on Sept. 26, 1959 in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Henry J. Yoder and Barbara Hostetler Yoder. She married Joseph L. Hostetler on Dec. 22, 1981.
She was a member of Crofton Amish Church.
Lydia is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Hostetler; children, Dannie J. and Sarah Ann (Yoder) Hostetler, Linda J. Hostetler, Mervin J. and Amanda (Lanning) Hostetler, Joni J. Hostetler and Erma J. Hostetler; grandchildren, Timothy D. Hostetler, Westin J. Hostetler, Jayden W. Hostetler, Tristan D. Hostetler and Sadie Grace Hostetler.
She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; three uncles; one aunt; siblings, Lomie Yoder and Linda (Daniel) Troyer; four nephews and one niece.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, May 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Plainview Gospel Fellowship, 29386 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327. There will also be visitation on Wednesday, May 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 at Old Maysville Fabric, 10476 Harrison Road, Apple Creek, Ohio 44606. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 6 at 9 a.m. at Old Maysville Fabric with Melvin Ray Kaufman, Joe Hostetler, Enos Miller and David Miller officiating.
Burial will take place in Maysville Cemetery, Salt Creek Township, Ohio.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lydia’s Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 33353 N. Main Street, Townville, Pa. 16360 and Spindell Funeral Home, 15900 E. Main Street, Mount Eaton, Ohio 44659.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.