Shirley C. Webber, 85, of Titusville, passed away Monday morning May 18, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Shirley was born on June 21, 1934 in Pleasantville, a daughter of the late Almond and Loretta Caldwell Clark. She was married to Kenneth E. Webber on April 8, 1953 in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2012.
Shirley had been employed as an office manager for Dr. Kanhoffer and Dr. Nazzaro.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, canning and knitting. She loved her pet dogs and cats. She always looked forward to her golden margaritas.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Beth Ann Webber, of Wexford and Suzanne von Tacky and husband, Richard, of Titusville; grandchildren, Curtis von Tacky and wife, Laura, of Bath, Ohio and Wesley von Tacky, of Erie; three great-grandchildren, Julian, Kellen and Emmie and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven Webber; a brother, William Clark and a sister, Marion Vinopal.
No public calling hours will be observed. A private memorial service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
