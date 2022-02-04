Bertha G. Knowles, 87, of Dempseytown Gresham Road, Titusville passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center.
Bertha was born on June 16, 1934, in Titusville to the late Edgar N. and Elsie (Greer) Alderman.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Bertha was employed by the former GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and retired from Erie Plastics.
She was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. She enjoyed fishing with Duane, reading, bowling and watching her grandkids sporting events.
Bertha is survived by her husband, Duane W. Knowles, of Titusville, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1974; her grandchildren, Jennifer Weagraff and companion, James Tucker, of Centerville, Chris Weagraff, of Titusville; great-grandchildren, Jada Garman and companion, Robert Beaumont, of Hydetown, Jordan Tucker, of Centerville, Chelsea Tucker, Camika Tucker, of Titusville, sisters-in-law, Judy Alderman, of Lima, Ohio, Viola Weagraff, of Florida; brother-in-law, John Weagraff and wife, Kay, of Saegertown; her dog, Wimp; cat, Sebastian; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Weagraff; a daughter, Karen Weagraff; brothers, Edgar C. Alderman and Samuel Alderman; and sisters, Betty Rumbaugh and Myrtle Mae McCann.
No services are being observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Jennifer Weagraff, 42454 Russell Road, Centerville, Pa. 16404.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.