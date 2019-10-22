Carol L. McCann - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Carol L. McCann

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:00 am

Carol L. McCann

Carol L. McCann, 62, of Titusville passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in Titusville on July 9, 1957, to the late Donald E. and Carmella Galletta Moyer.

Carol married Donald L. “Butch” McCann Sr. on March 1, 1974, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a caregiver to many of her family members. Carol loved her dogs, especially her dog Hank.

Carol is survived by four children, David McCann and wife, Lauri, of Pleasantville, Christy Perry and companion, Shannon Sanden, of Titusville, Shelly Neubauer and husband, Gary, of Titusville, and Donald L. “Donny” McCann Jr., of Titusville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patty Kappler and husband, Mike, of Titusville and Terry Antill and husband, Bruce, of Titusville; two brothers, Donald Moyer and wife, Sue, of Franklin, and James Moyer and wife, Karen, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Wednesday,  from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held there on Thursday, at 11 a.m., with Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusvile. Condolences may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Rain
55°
Humidity: 95%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 54°/Low 42°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.

thursday

weather
High 60°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]