Carol L. McCann, 62, of Titusville passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

She was born in Titusville on July 9, 1957, to the late Donald E. and Carmella Galletta Moyer.

Carol married Donald L. “Butch” McCann Sr. on March 1, 1974, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2011.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a caregiver to many of her family members. Carol loved her dogs, especially her dog Hank.

Carol is survived by four children, David McCann and wife, Lauri, of Pleasantville, Christy Perry and companion, Shannon Sanden, of Titusville, Shelly Neubauer and husband, Gary, of Titusville, and Donald L. “Donny” McCann Jr., of Titusville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patty Kappler and husband, Mike, of Titusville and Terry Antill and husband, Bruce, of Titusville; two brothers, Donald Moyer and wife, Sue, of Franklin, and James Moyer and wife, Karen, of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Wednesday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held there on Thursday, at 11 a.m., with Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusvile. Condolences may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.