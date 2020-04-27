Paul F. Voisin passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, surrounded by loved ones. Paul was a caring, compassionate and generous man and will be greatly missed.
He was born on May 15, 1938, to Paul and Virginia (Swanson) Voisin. He was born, raised and enjoyed his life in his beloved hometown of Titusville, Pennsylvania.
Paul attended Titusville High School, where he played basketball, baseball and football. He was inducted into the Titusville High School Hall of Fame and continued to play for many years.
After graduation in 1956, Paul proudly served in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1963.
Paul married his high school sweetheart, Patricia (Patty) Manross, and they remained married until her passing in 1972.
Paul worked at several insurance companies until he became a partner at Muirhead, Cole & Voisin Insurance and Real Estate Company. He was a member of the Titusville Hospital Board of Directors for many years and was president of Titusville Hospital Board of Trustees. He was a founding member and chairman of the Titusville Area Health Center Foundation from 1987-97, which was created to generate income sources for new and updated medical equipment and healthcare facilities, and oversaw the Tree of Life memorial. The Tree of Life is a way to benefit the hospital’s programs and services and is a lasting tribute to families, friends and organizations. The Foundation was committed to everyone being entitled to healthcare regardless of their ability to pay. Paul was later inducted into the Titusville Hospital’s Hall of Fame.
He was a member in several service clubs, such as the Elks, Zem Zem Shriners, Rotary Club and the Titusville Country Club. Paul was always very active and athletic. He enjoyed, hunting, golfing, traveling and playing cards with family and friends. His hunting and traveling included trips out West and to Hawaii, Africa, Nicaragua, Mexico, Green Turtle Cay, Alaska and Europe. He had a zest for life and new experiences.
He always enjoyed spending time with his family, with whom he shared a lot of good times and laughter.
He is survived by his brother Michael (Carole) Voisin; sister Carol (Joe) Rictor; his children, Susan (Jeffrey) Coble, of Leola, Pennsylvania, Lisa (James) Fucci, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Kristen (Paul) Weese, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, M. Truby Voisin, of Whitefish, Montana, Paula (Xaiver) Doubet, of Guys Mills, Pennsylvania, and Aimee (Michael) Kolman of Kealakekua, Hawaii. Paul is also survived by 16 grandchildren; Hannah, Jack, Natalie, Mia, Nick, Craig, Kara, Kelsey, Michael, Tucker, Maggie, Jesse, Dorian, Raine, Robert and Kekoa; great-granddaughter Saige; his former spouse, Suzanne (Steinbuhler) Wickham; his longtime companion, Tricia Nixon, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia Manross; brother Ronald Voisin and sister Sondra (Sandy) Buser.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be announced at a future date. Inurnment will be in Triumph Swedish Union Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com and include if you are interested in attending the future Celebration of Paul’s Life.
Paul's family would like to extend gratitude for the caring and supportive staff at the Crawford County Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Titusville Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
