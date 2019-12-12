Mrs. Donna L. Roberts, 87, of Titusville passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Mrs. Roberts was born on July 22, 1932, in Oil City to the late Clayton and Elizabeth Morse Moyer. She married George L. “Mannie” Roberts on Oct. 10, 1953 at Mayville, NY. Mr. Roberts preceded her in death on February 11, 2012.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1950.
Donna was previously employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville for six years, as well as for several families in the Titusville area.
She formerly attended Hydetown Baptist Church and Titusville Church of the Nazarene.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her McDonald’s friends and loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, George Roberts and wife Penny of Edinboro, Jeff Roberts and wife Jean of Titusville, Jon Roberts and wife Janice of Amhurst, OH; seven grandchildren, Jason Roberts and fiancé Amity, Julie Peden and husband Joe, Jack Roberts and wife Heather, Jena Dillemuth, Kristin Rotko and husband Brian, Brian Roberts and wife Haley, Zachary Roberts; ten great grandchildren, DeShaun Herzog, Austin Roberts, Jorja Peden, Josie Peden, Judd Peden, Sydney Rotko, Madison Rotko, Addison Roberts, Brianna Roberts, and Hayden Roberts; a brother, Michael Ranney of Lockport, NY; two sisters, Marilyn Moore of Titusville, Christina Moyer of Cranberry Township; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by four children who died in infancy; a sister, Geraldine Kirch; and a brother, Donald Moyer.
Friends and family may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.; and the funeral service there on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Pastor Jeff Sterling officiating.
Interment will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to rettsyndrome.org online, 1 (800) 818-7388 by phone, or Rett Syndrome 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnatti, OH 45246.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
