Mary Lou Kreider, age 83, of Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Saint Vincent Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel Womer and Mary Toriski Womer, born in Titusville, on April 4, 1937 and baptized at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church.
Mary Lou was educated by the Sisters of Mercy for grades 1 through 12, received a speech therapy degree at Penn State Behrend and became a registered nurse after her education with the Sisters of St. Joseph. She worked for several years as a nurse at Hamot and Millcreek Community Hospitals.
Mary Lou married Arthur C. Kreider on Sept. 12, 1959. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2005.
She was mother of five children; Nora Kreider (husband, Robert Fisher), of Telford, Tennessee, Mary Megna (husband, Alan), of Mechanicsburg, Margaret Kreider, of Erie, Samuel Kreider (wife, Kachina Clark), of Austin, Texas, and Stephen Kreider, of Richmond, Texas, and also Kandi Koon, whom Mary Lou considered her daughter. Mary Lou was also a grandmother! Her beloved grandchildren are; Antonio Megna, Jessica Megna, Morgan Tolson and Jonathan Kreider, and many step-grandchildren in Tennessee. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren and her best friend, Therese Glass, OSB.
Mary Lou was a Secular Franciscan, having professed on Oct. 24, 1982. For many years she was a pastoral associate at St. Cyprian Roman Catholic Church in Waterford. She was currently a member of All Saints Church in Waterford. Her many passions were dancing, dogs, music, family, Franciscanism, John Duns Scotus and creation spirituality.
Having lived an intentional life, Mary Lou was influenced by many including: Sr. Bernadette Fagan, RSM Librarian, SJA; Ernest Fryer, Psychologist, Speech Therapist; Fr. Bruce Allison, Diocesan priest and friend; Sr. Rita Panciera, RSM House of Prayer; Peter Van Leeuven, OFM Dutch Theologian; Matthew Fox, Former Dominican; Joan Borysenko, PhD Mind, Body, Spirit; Joan Chittister, OSB Women’s Issues; Richard Rohr, OFM Church and Scripture; Ecclesia Center Staff, past and present; Rev. Caroline Bain, Episcopal Priest; Therese Glass, OSB and best friend; the Dalai Lama and Maya Angelou.
Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Sunday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. On Monday morning, a prayer service will be held at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at All Saints Church, State Route 97, Waterford with Rev. Gregory Passauer as Celebrant. Committal service and interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, Pa. 16506. Condolences may be sent to vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
