Mrs. Barbara A. Burt, 82, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Kinzua Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Barb was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Pithole, Pa. to the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt. She was a graduate of Pleasantville High School.
Barb worked at Sylvania and later retired from Publix Supermarkets in Florida.
Barb is survived by her two daughters, Teresa “Terry” Arntzen, of Live Oak, Florida, and grandson, Alexander Arntezen, daughter, Debra Kay Vallandingham and husband, Garry, of Cape Coral, Florida, and their two daughters, Mercedes and Miranda; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay Nuttall and Debra Beightol, both of Pleasantville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Spence Jr.; two brothers, Donald Burt Jr. and Joseph Burt, and two brothers in-law, Greg Beightol and Donald Nuttall.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners.
In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you do one kind deed to another human soul in honor of her memory. Barb was known for her empathy and kindness, and we ask that you remember her this way in showing someone else that you care.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
