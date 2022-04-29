Elizabeth Joan Bohin, 90, of Titusville, passed into eternal life on Sunday evening, April 17, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Joan was born on March 8, 1932 in Titusville, a daughter of the late Ralph and Violet Hartz Lauffer. She married Richard Bohin on July 24, 1965 at St. James Memorial Episcopal Church. She celebrated almost 55 years of marriage with her best friend. They enjoyed long rides in the country almost daily due to his health. She was his sole caregiver for over eight years until his passing on April 14, 2021.
She cherished her role as wife, mother and grandmother to their daughter, Kathryn Wilks and husband, Thomas, of Titusville, and three grandchildren, Laura Kafel and husband, Jake, of Ft. Drum, New York, Thomas Richard Wilks, stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Japan, and Emme-Kate Wilks at home, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph Jr., Preston and William Franklin “Frank” Lauffer. She was the last of her immediate family.
She was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1949. She enjoyed helping to plan her class reunions for over 50 years.
She was a lifelong member of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church, where she served in many capacities. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as secretary. She also served on the Board of the Erie Diocese and on the board of the Hydetown Fire Department. She served as judge of elections in Titusville and was involved with the start of the Harry T. Kerr Skill Center in Titusville.
She had also worked at the former Pennbank and retired from the office of then State Senator (U.S. Congressman) John Peterson after 12 years of service. She also had other interesting and challenging positions and enjoyed them all.
In keeping with Joan’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Titusville Alumni Association, 302 E. Walnut St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, Pa. 16505, or to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
