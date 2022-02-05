Earl “Scott” Barker, age 60 of Manchester ,Tennessee, formerly of Hydetown, Pennsylvania, passed away on Jan. 24, 2022 at Unity Medical Center from COVID-19.
Scott was born in Titusville on Sept. 13, 1961 to the late Earl “Buck” and Leona Barker. Scott devoted his life to being a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Scott graduated in 1979 from Titusville High School. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked over 20 years for Universal Stainless and Alloy and was currently working for Arnold Engineering Development Center.
Before moving to Tennessee, Scott was President of Hydetown Borough Council, a member of COG, a volunteer for Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department and THS Marching Band Parents.
In his spare time he enjoyed reading sci-fi or science books, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, hiking to waterfalls with his family, woodworking, and simply having a coffee and donuts at his favorite spot, Dunkin’ Donuts.
Scott and his family were currently building their dream cabin and planning for his retirement in the future. Scott will be missed by family and friends.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Art and Pat Nellis. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Catherine “Cathy” Barker; one son, Adam Barker; one daughter, Lindsay Barker, and one grandson, his pride and joy, Sabastian Barker.
Memorials may be made to Benson Memorial Library in Titusville, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
