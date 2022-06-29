Cora Elvira (Morgan) Burt, 86, of Pleasantville, Pa., passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Oil City.
Cora was born Dec. 17, 1935 in Paintertown, Pa., daughter of the late Saul Shuster Morgan and Helen Jane (Gosser) Morgan.
Cora was a 1953 graduate of North Huntingdon Township High School. She then attended nursing school.
She was married to Gene M. Burt on July 16, 1955 in the Paintertown Evangelical Lutheran Church, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2018.
Cora and Gene enjoyed many hobbies together.
They started Burt’s Used Car’s in 1964 and operated in Titusville until 1980 and then relocated to Pleasantville where they enjoyed working side-by-side for many years.
Cora and Gene enjoyed building and restoring antique cars for their Tyred Wheels Museum.
The museum attracted many people from all over the world. It was open from 1992 to 2013.
Cora also had worked for The Titusville Herald.
She is survived by her son, Darrin G. Burt; daughter-in-law, Travisty Burt; her brother, Eddie; sisters-in-law, Karen Morgan, Harriet Burt and Janet (Burt) Orosz, and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, David LeRoy, and an infant brother, Joseph Morgan.
There will be a memorial service for Cora at the Plumer United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m.,with Pastor Tom Carr presiding. Luncheon to follow.
Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.
The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
