Mr. Glenn R. Ongley, 73, of Titusville, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Glenn was born in Titusville on Dec. 12, 1948 to the late Kenneth R. and Elaine Southwick Ongley. He married Marilyn Gray on Sept. 20, 1969.
Glenn was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1967. He also graduated from Toccoa Falls College in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Bible and Theology. In 1998, Glenn graduated from Simpson University (California) with a master’s degree in Christian Ministry.
Glenn pastored in New York and Pennsylvania for several years. As an Ongley, he had worked most of his adult life in the logging industry harvesting timber. As a youth, he worked with his father cutting pulpwood and that progressed into him owning his own business in the timber industry.
Glenn was a veteran, having served in the National Guard for six years from 1969-1975.
He was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church and attended a weekly Bible study of that church at the Vroman’s. His number one concern in life was leading others to Christ. He especially enjoyed studying God’s Word and knowing God better. He was an avid reader of Christian books and the Bible and was a defender of his faith in Jesus Christ. He especially enjoyed talking about the Lord and sharing his faith with others.
All his life, he enjoyed walking freshly-plowed fields and along creeks looking for arrow heads. He and Marilyn lived in four different states, due to his employment as a pastor and as an employee at two Christian colleges. He loved to travel. Glenn went on a mission trip to Brazil while residing in California. He also visited his son twice while Shawn was employed in South Korea. He and Marilyn traveled many times while vacationing across the U.S. Glenn also enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren and vacationing with them.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Titusville; two children, Renee and her partner, Gary, of Centerville, and Shawn, currently in Titusville; his three grandchildren, Evan Fenyo and wife, Jessica, of Centerville, Tennessee; his twin great-grandchildren, Erin and Ethan Ongley, of Titusville; a great-grandchild, Cash Fenyo, of Centerville, Tennessee; Daniel Fenyo, of Titusville; two brothers, Lynn J. Ongley and wife, Leah, of Titusville and Bradley V. Ongley, of Morgantown, West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a brother, Walter E. Ongley.
Family and friends may call at the Titusville First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Larry Reitz officiating.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
