Kathleen A. Long, 66, of Mechanic St., Spartansburg, Pa., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 31, 1953 in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Louis S. and Louise M. Young Brown.
Kathy was raised and educated in Spartansburg and attended Spartansburg Merged High School. She then married and stayed home to raise and care for her family. Later, Kathy worked for Berkey’s Nursery in Spartansburg from 1990 to 1998, and then worked for Erie County Plastics. She retired from there in 2006 due to illness.
She was a member of the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. Kathy enjoyed traveling, bowling, bingo and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Terry L. Long, whom she married July 22, 1972 in Spartansburg; two daughters, Jennifer Sauder and her husband, Lamar, of Willow Street, Pa., and Rebecca Anthony and her husband, Steve, of Spartansburg; a son, Terry Long Jr., and his wife, Denise, of Spartansburg; four sisters, Terry Fisher, Jeanie Weber and her husband, James, Grace Bunting and her husband, Phillip, all of Spartansburg and Cindy Crispin and her husband, John, of Titusville; and three brothers, Louis “Sonny” Brown and his wife, Joanne, of Spartansburg, Randy “Chico” Brown and his wife, Debbie, of Titusville, and Ernie Brown and his wife, Marsha, of Mill Village, Pa.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, with one on the way and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service there at noon. Pastor Robb Esh will officiate.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 233, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.