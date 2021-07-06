Mrs. Rosa Vera Neu, 64, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:45 a.m. at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Rosa was born on June 16, 1957 in Falls Rivers, Massachusetts, to Rudolpho and Angelica Lopez Vera. She married Kenneth E. Neu on Jan. 3, 1983 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
She was a graduate of Roma High School in Roma, Texas. She received her bachelors degree in Airport Management from Southern Illinois University.
Rosa was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corp.
She was a homemaker and also worked various jobs including, USIS in Franklin and JC Penney in Cranberry.
Rosa enjoyed quilting, reading and being with her family, especially her granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Ken, of Titusville; three children, Marie Flowers and husband, David, of Springdale, Pennsylvania, Kenneth Neu III and wife, Sonia, of Meadville, and Deborah Neu, of Titusville; one granddaughter, Rosalee Flowers, of Springdale; her mother, Angelica, of Roma, Texas, five siblings and several nieces and nephews.
Rosa was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Rudolpho Vera Jr.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346 or venangocountyhumanesociety.org/donations/.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.